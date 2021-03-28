Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CADE. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.14.

CADE stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after buying an additional 471,999 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 192,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 282,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

