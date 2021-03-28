American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Up 5,720.0% in March

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 5,720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ABMC opened at $0.13 on Friday. American Bio Medica has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

