Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 1,020,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 542.0 days.
Shares of AEXAF stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Atos has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85.
About Atos
