Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 1,020,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 542.0 days.

Shares of AEXAF stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Atos has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

