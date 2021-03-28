Short Interest in Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Grows By 713.6%

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 713.6% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGTK opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Agritek has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, and California Premiums brands in the United States. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

