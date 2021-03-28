Short Interest in Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Grows By 713.6%

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 713.6% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AGTK opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Agritek has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Agritek
