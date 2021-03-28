Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) vs. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Critical Contrast

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 4.67% 1.84% 0.92% Brixmor Property Group 14.75% 6.07% 1.94%

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 5 8 0 2.62 Brixmor Property Group 1 9 4 0 2.21

Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus price target of $30.09, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential downside of 23.81%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Brixmor Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $692.04 million 8.92 $30.15 million $1.64 17.21 Brixmor Property Group $1.17 billion 5.22 $274.77 million $1.91 10.74

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Healthcare Trust of America on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

