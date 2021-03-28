Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.30.

PTEN stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,842,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 218,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

