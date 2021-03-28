Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. Palomar has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $1,303,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $42,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,173,000. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Palomar by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.