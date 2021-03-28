Zacks Investment Research Lowers Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Option Care Health by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 812,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Option Care Health by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

