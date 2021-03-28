Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NEBC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.