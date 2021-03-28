Origin Bancorp’s (OBNK) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

OBNK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

