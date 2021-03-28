Reviewing Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 238.37%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 111.60%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $420,000.00 112.28 -$23.60 million ($7.03) -0.66 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -2.01

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma -202.02% -52.75% -38.40% Solid Biosciences N/A -194.22% -140.40%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Solid Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

