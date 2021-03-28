Credit Suisse Group Lowers Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target to $100.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGI. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

