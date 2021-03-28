Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $104.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

SDGR opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $238,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $238,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,634 shares of company stock worth $96,564,867.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 93.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after buying an additional 971,766 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

