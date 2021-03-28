Susquehanna Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $78.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Semtech stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

