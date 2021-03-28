Susquehanna Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $78.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.
Semtech stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06.
In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
