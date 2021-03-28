Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

