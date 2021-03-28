Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $57.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

