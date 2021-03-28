Barclays Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $74.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.56.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after buying an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.