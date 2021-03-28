Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.64

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 4888603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

GXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The firm has a market cap of C$132.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.