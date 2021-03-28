Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.20

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $169.20 and last traded at $168.99, with a volume of 1540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.53.

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

