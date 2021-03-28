Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Down 7.9%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.20 and last traded at $48.25. Approximately 5,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 271,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,984,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

