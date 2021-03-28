Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NFPDF opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $79.30.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.