American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

