Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Up 8.8%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07. 5,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 322,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $492.11 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

