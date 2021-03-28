Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.35. 15,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,366,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

In related news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Insiders sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133 over the last ninety days.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

