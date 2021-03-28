Short Interest in I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Increases By 229.0%

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 229.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of I-Minerals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. I-Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

