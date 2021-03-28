Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, a growth of 233.8% from the February 28th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

