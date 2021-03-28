Comparing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Tilray has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tilray and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 10 0 0 1.91 Canopy Growth 5 10 2 1 1.94

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $18.31, suggesting a potential downside of 17.08%. Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $38.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Canopy Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Tilray.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million 22.71 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -13.07 Canopy Growth $297.34 million 41.28 -$993.37 million $1.32 24.33

Tilray has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -242.60% -92.70% -20.70% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Tilray on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

