U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) versus Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Financial Analysis

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.3% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Fidus Investment pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Global Investors and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 0 6 0 3.00

Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 11.96% 6.06% 5.48% Fidus Investment 26.80% 9.15% 4.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Fidus Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $4.48 million 23.88 -$4.68 million N/A N/A Fidus Investment $77.11 million 4.88 $48.47 million $1.44 10.69

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats U.S. Global Investors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.