Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $43.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.84.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

