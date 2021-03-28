Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of IEP opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.96%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 221,749,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,235,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,827,000 after acquiring an additional 425,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 47.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 91,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

