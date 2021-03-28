Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $840.32 million, a PE ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,383 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 280,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

