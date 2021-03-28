NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

