NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.
