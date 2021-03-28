Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

