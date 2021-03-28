Barclays Upgrades ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Overweight

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

