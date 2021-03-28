Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Baader Bank raised Salzgitter from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.