Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS XROLF opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. Xero has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $118.84.

About Xero

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

