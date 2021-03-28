thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of thyssenkrupp to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.35%. Research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

