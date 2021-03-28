Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Critical Contrast

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Empire alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Empire and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire 0 2 4 0 2.67 Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82

Empire presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.58%. Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $46.10, suggesting a potential upside of 24.39%. Given Empire’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Empire is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empire and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.38 $15.42 million $0.79 46.91

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Empire.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Empire and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Empire on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations. It also owns an interest in the Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust to own, operate, and develop a portfolio of grocery and drug store anchored shopping centers, freestanding stores, and mixed use developments; and various equity accounted interests in Genstar partnerships that develop residential real estate properties in Ontario, Western Canada, as well as in the United States. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.