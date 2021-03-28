Head to Head Analysis: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $531.99 million 10.91 $39.66 million $1.38 50.72 Zillow Group $2.74 billion 11.59 -$305.36 million ($1.48) -89.24

HealthEquity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HealthEquity and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 3 6 1 2.80 Zillow Group 2 4 16 0 2.64

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $80.10, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $167.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.82%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.44% 7.65% 3.49% Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves through employers; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East. The company also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions, such as Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed; and display, advertising, and business software solutions. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

