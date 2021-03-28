Benchmark Increases One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target to $8.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $3.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of OSS opened at $6.42 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $108.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

