Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $103.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

