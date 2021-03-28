Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at B. Riley

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.49 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $353.05 million, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmland Partners news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

