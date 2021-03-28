Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 149.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBRX. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $405.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,460,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.
Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.