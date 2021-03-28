Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 149.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBRX. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $405.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,460,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

