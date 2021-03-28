Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agile Group’s FY2021 earnings at $19.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

AGPYY opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

