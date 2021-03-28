SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.79

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 148866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $54,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

