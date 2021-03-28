SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.05. SM Energy shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 19,198 shares.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

