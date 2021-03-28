eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Up 6.5%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price was up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.60. Approximately 30,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,248,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.82 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,568,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,209,385.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,695,750. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in eXp World by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $1,824,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in eXp World by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

