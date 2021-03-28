Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading 8% Higher

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.74. 1,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.43 million, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 114.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

