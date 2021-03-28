Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $28.52

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $27.93. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 5,813 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,734 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,328,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 771,659 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

