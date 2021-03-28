WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 13,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other WEED news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $29,697.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,327 shares of company stock valued at $42,974.

Shares of BUDZ opened at $0.78 on Friday. WEED has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

